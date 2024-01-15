Teacher Accused Of Stealing Groceries Worth ZWL$2 Million
A teacher based in Chivhu allegedly stole groceries worth nearly ZWL$2 million from a local supermarket on Christmas Eve last year, reported NewsDay.
Fortunate Nhundu, a teacher at Manhize Primary School, appeared at the Chivhu Magistrates Court on Friday last week facing a fraud charge.
Nhundu pleaded not guilty to the offence and will be back in court on 18 January for trial.
Allegations are that on 24 December 2023 at around 5 PM, Nhundu entered Pick ‘n Pay supermarket with a used receipt for groceries and filled up a trolley with items similar to those on the receipt he had.
It is further alleged that on the same date and at around 5:30 PM, the accused person left the shop with the groceries without paying for them.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
Nhundu was, however, arrested by an alert security guard at the supermarket.
All the stolen goods worth ZWL$1 840 378.90 were recovered.
While the allegations are yet to be proven in a court of law, and fraud cannot be condoned under any circumstances, Zimbabwe’s civil servants, teachers included are poorly paid.
With effect from 01 January 2024, the Government converted civil servants’ US$300 COVID-19 allowance into a pensionable salary.
The salary is taxed, which means civil servants are now earning less than what they were getting last year.
More: Pindula News