Teacher Accused Of Stealing Groceries Worth ZWL$2 Million

Allegations are that on 24 December 2023 at around 5 PM, Nhundu entered Pick ‘n Pay supermarket with a used receipt for groceries and filled up a trolley with items similar to those on the receipt he had.

It is further alleged that on the same date and at around 5:30 PM, the accused person left the shop with the groceries without paying for them.

Nhundu was, however, arrested by an alert security guard at the supermarket.

All the stolen goods worth ZWL$1 840 378.90 were recovered.

While the allegations are yet to be proven in a court of law, and fraud cannot be condoned under any circumstances, Zimbabwe’s civil servants, teachers included are poorly paid.

With effect from 01 January 2024, the Government converted civil servants’ US$300 COVID-19 allowance into a pensionable salary.

The salary is taxed, which means civil servants are now earning less than what they were getting last year.

