Civil Servants can apply get Itel, Tecno cellphones on Zero Deposit using Pindula WhatsApp Bot

As soon as they finish the application process, it is submitted to SSB for processing and they can track the stage of processing and delivery of the phone via a WhatsApp number.

The Bot can be accessed on this number +263736121139

Or by tapping on this link https://wa.me/263736121139

Zero Deposit Application Steps

Once you are inside WhatsApp, you just say “Hi” to be given an option to apply for a Credit Phone or just a Cash Loan

When you select Credit Phones, you then see catalogue. The catalogue shows, the phone and its specs. Once you select a phone, you get the installments for that phone. You then select the number of months you want. You then upload a picture of your ID Then Payslip You then enter your full name and other information.

Done!

After application, it takes about 48 hours for SSB to process and our delivery team at Pindula to deliver the phone.

