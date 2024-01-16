Mnangagwa's Leadership Has Been Exceptional, Says Denford Mutashu

Mnangagwa’s visionary approach to governance has fostered an environment of stability and unity.

The President’s steadfast focus on economic growth and development has yielded remarkable results… he has spurred job creation, boosted productivity, and enhanced the overall prosperity of the nation.

Zimbabwe is currently struggling to combat a cholera outbreak that has since spread to almost all of the country’s 64 districts.

The country’s health sector is not just underfunded but has lost thousands of nurses, doctors and other professionals to South Africa, Europe, America and Australia for better-paying jobs.

But Mutashu showered Mnangagwa for his “groundbreaking initiatives” that supposedly ensured quality and affordable care. He added:

The President has launched ground-breaking initiatives, ensuring access to quality education and affordable healthcare for all citizens. These measures will undoubtedly have a long-lasting positive impact on the lives of countless individuals and contribute to the progress of our society. Mnangagwa’s leadership on the global stage has been exemplary. Through diplomatic efforts, he has strengthened our nation’s standing and forged alliances that promote peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding. His integrity, vision, and dedication have propelled our country forward and inspired citizens across all walks of life. We stand united in support of the President’s continued efforts to build a brighter future for our nation and its citizens.

CZR is a membership-based organisation that seeks to provide the necessary and important lobbying with key stakeholders on critical matters of national economic importance.

Its clients are the shop owners cutting across the divide from grocery shops, clothing shops, uniform retailers, hardware retailers, saloons and barbershops, cellphone retailers, accessories shops, hair pieces shops, cosmetics shops etc.

