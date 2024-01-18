Airlink Plane Skidded Off The Runway While Landing At Pemba Airport In Mozambique

Airlink has notified the relevant Mozambique and South African authorities. The airport operator has closed the runway, but as soon as it re-opens, we will dispatch a back-up aircraft to Pemba to operate the return flight. An Airlink recovery team will travel to Pemba to assist with retrieving the aircraft, which had aquaplaned off the runway.

Airlink will also provide all necessary assistance to Mozambique’s investigators. As the country of occurrence, Mozambique’s Directorate of Air Accident Investigations will conduct the formal investigation into the occurrence.

We will provide updates as more verified information becomes available.

This is not the first occurrence where an Airlink plane has overshot the runway. Back in 2009, during a landing in George, a similar incident happened, resulting in minor injuries for eight individuals.

