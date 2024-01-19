Former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder Khama Billiat Training With SuperSport United

Sources close to the situation have confirmed that Billiat has commenced training with SuperSport United following the team’s three-week break. It’s reported that the former Sundowns forward is eager to secure a contract with the club before the league season resumes. If Billiat joins SuperSport United, he will have the opportunity to play alongside some fellow Zimbabwean players who are already part of the team. Among them are Onismor Bhasera, Ronald Pfumbidzai, and goalkeeper Washington Arubi. Additionally, there have been reports linking SuperSport United with the signing of another Warriors international player, goalkeeper Bernard Donovan.

SuperSport United’s participation in the CAF Confederations Cup adds an additional layer of appeal for Billiat, as his experience could prove invaluable in both continental and domestic competitions.

While there have been no official updates from SuperSport United regarding Billiat’s potential signing, the January transfer window remains open, providing an opportunity for the club to evaluate the player further. Head coach Gavin Hunt may be looking to bolster his squad’s experience with potential additions for the second half of the campaign. Hunt previously worked with Billiat at Kaizer Chiefs.

SuperSport United is scheduled to return to PSL action on February 13 against Sekhukhune, and fans eagerly anticipate any developments regarding Billiat’s potential move to the club.

