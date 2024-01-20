CAF Suspends And Fines Tanzania's Head Coach For Disparaging Remarks On Moroccan Football Federation
The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the Head Coach of Tanzania, Adel Amrouche, have been charged by the CAF Disciplinary Board for bringing CAF into disrepute. This follows comments made by Amrouche about the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) and allegations of Morocco having influence in CAF to manipulate match scheduling and officiating. Amrouche’s remarks were criticised by officials from RMFF, leading to an eight-match suspension for the coach and a fine of $10,000 for the TFF.
As a result of the suspension, Tanzania has suspended Amrouche and appointed Hemed Suleiman Ali as the interim coach. Tanzania is participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and aims to reach the knockout stages for the first time.
Amrouche had previously criticised the influence of RMFF in African football but later retracted his comments, acknowledging Morocco’s success and abilities as a team.
On Tuesday, the TFF distanced itself from Amrouche’s statements, emphasizing that they do not agree with his comments and that CAF follows its own procedures without influence from any country. TFF president Wallace Karia said in a video posted by Azam TV:
We as [the] TFF do not agree with his comments.
Those are his own personal sentiments as a coach. We are Caf members, and we know Caf follows its own procedures without influence from any country.
The TFF and the Moroccan football federation are friends.
The interim coach will lead the team in their upcoming matches, including their second group game against Zambia.
Amrouche had been appointed as Tanzania’s coach in March 2023, and this is their third appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.