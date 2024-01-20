CAF Suspends And Fines Tanzania's Head Coach For Disparaging Remarks On Moroccan Football Federation

6 minutes ago Sat, 20 Jan 2024 18:40:01 GMT

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the Head Coach of Tanzania, Adel Amrouche, have been charged by the CAF Disciplinary Board for bringing CAF into disrepute. This follows comments made by Amrouche about the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF) and allegations of Morocco having influence in CAF to manipulate match scheduling and officiating. Amrouche’s remarks were criticised by officials from RMFF, leading to an eight-match suspension for the coach and a fine of $10,000 for the TFF.

As a result of the suspension, Tanzania has suspended Amrouche and appointed Hemed Suleiman Ali as the interim coach. Tanzania is participating in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and aims to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

Amrouche had previously criticised the influence of RMFF in African football but later retracted his comments, acknowledging Morocco’s success and abilities as a team.

