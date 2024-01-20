Pindula|Search Pindula
Dynamos Football Club Unveils 2024 Squad

6 minutes agoSat, 20 Jan 2024 16:11:56 GMT
Dynamos Football Club has announced the list of players who have signed contracts for the 2024 season. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Harare-based giants mentioned that there will be some minor changes to the squad, as some players may be loaned to other teams to comply with league regulations. Read the statement:

Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that it has consummated employment contracts with players recommended by technical team for 2024 season and Confederation of African Football inter club assignments. Minor changes will be made to the squad as others will be mutually seconded elsewhere to comply with the provisions of Premier Soccer League statutes of registering a maximum of 30 players only. The following players have committed to serve the club;

1 Prince Tafiremutsa

2 Frank Kuchineyi

3 Tatenda Makoni

4 Frank Makarati

5 Kevin Moyo

6 Emmanuel Jalai

7 Elvis Moyo

8 Tendaishe Magwaza

9 Donald Dzvinyai

10 Nomore Chinyerere

11 Donald Mudadi

12 Tanaka Shandirwa

13 Issa Sadiki

14 Tinotenda Makwinja

15 Shadreck Nyahwa

16 Temptation Chiwunga

17 Emmanuel Ziocha

18 Emmanuel Paga

19 Arthur Musiyiwa

20 Keith Madera

21 Sadney Uri Khob

22 Blessing Dziwo

23 Fredrick Ansah Botchway

24 Freddy Lyndon Alick

25 Elton Chikona

26 Vusa Ngwenya

27 Tendai Chidziva

28 Jayden Bakari

29 Tendai Matindife

30 Trymore Matselele

31 Meki Shaheed Meki

32 Ephany Gwavava

33 Eli Ilunga

Notably, Denver Mukamba, a former Warriors captain and Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year, is absent from the list.

