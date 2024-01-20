Dynamos Football Club Unveils 2024 Squad
Dynamos Football Club has announced the list of players who have signed contracts for the 2024 season. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the Harare-based giants mentioned that there will be some minor changes to the squad, as some players may be loaned to other teams to comply with league regulations. Read the statement:
Dynamos Football Club is pleased to announce that it has consummated employment contracts with players recommended by technical team for 2024 season and Confederation of African Football inter club assignments. Minor changes will be made to the squad as others will be mutually seconded elsewhere to comply with the provisions of Premier Soccer League statutes of registering a maximum of 30 players only. The following players have committed to serve the club;
1 Prince TafiremutsaFeedback
2 Frank Kuchineyi
3 Tatenda Makoni
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
4 Frank Makarati
5 Kevin Moyo
6 Emmanuel Jalai
7 Elvis Moyo
8 Tendaishe Magwaza
9 Donald Dzvinyai
10 Nomore Chinyerere
11 Donald Mudadi
12 Tanaka Shandirwa
13 Issa Sadiki
14 Tinotenda Makwinja
15 Shadreck Nyahwa
16 Temptation Chiwunga
17 Emmanuel Ziocha
18 Emmanuel Paga
19 Arthur Musiyiwa
20 Keith Madera
21 Sadney Uri Khob
22 Blessing Dziwo
23 Fredrick Ansah Botchway
24 Freddy Lyndon Alick
25 Elton Chikona
26 Vusa Ngwenya
27 Tendai Chidziva
28 Jayden Bakari
29 Tendai Matindife
30 Trymore Matselele
31 Meki Shaheed Meki
32 Ephany Gwavava
33 Eli Ilunga
Notably, Denver Mukamba, a former Warriors captain and Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year, is absent from the list.
More Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals