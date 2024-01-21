Bulawayo Council Waives Parking Fees For Those Over 70

BCC acting corporate communications manager, Bongiwe Ngwenya told The Sunday News that the local authority has decided to waive parking fees for residents who are 70 years old and above to honour them for their contribution to the growth and development of the city. She said:

This is an appreciation of the contributions of the elderly who have worked for the growth and development of Bulawayo during their peak days. The exemption package is a way of honouring them. The package also came about following stakeholder consultation and residents' contributions towards service delivery and a call from the policy makers for such consideration to ease the livelihoods of the elderly who have passed working age.

According to a notice by TTI, those eligible will have 25 hours of free parking a month with one registered motor vehicle per elderly person and the beneficiary must be in use of the vehicle either as a driver or passenger. It reads:

Upon utilisation of the 25 hours of free parking within a particular month, the motor vehicle will be required to thereafter commence payment of regular parking fees. Any vehicle found misusing this exemption package will be permanently removed from the database without the possibility of re-submission of the application. The exemption allows you to park within the designated white boundary parking bays and exempted vehicles found in violation of the City of Bulawayo (Clamping and Tow Away) By-laws will be dealt with as per the By-Laws.

Those who are eligible to be able to register for the exemption package must provide a national identity card, proof of residence in Bulawayo, a valid driver’s licence and a motor vehicle registration book in the name of the eligible senior citizen.

In addition, the vehicle registration must not be less than three months from 15 January 2024.

More: Pindula News

