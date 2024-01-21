Govt Set To Announce New Measures To Stabilise Zimbabwe Dollar

6 minutes ago Sun, 21 Jan 2024 05:45:59 GMT

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube says he soon will announce new interventions to deal with the recent volatility affecting the Zimbabwe dollar.

Speaking to The Sunday Mail, Ncube attributed the weakening of the local currency in the past few weeks to speculative behaviour and scarcity of hard currency in the market during “this high-demand season”.

He said the measures to prop up the ailing currency may include reforming the foreign currency auction system. He said:

Feedback