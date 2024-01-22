Civil Servants Demand Restoration Of Their US$300 Earnings

5 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jan 2024 07:53:02 GMT

The Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU), formerly the Civil Service Apex Council, has pleaded with the Government to restore civil servants’ United States dollar earnings to $300.

This comes after the Government introduced deductions on the US$300 COVID-19 allowance following its conversion to a pensionable salary with effect from this month.

NewZimbabwe.com reported ZCPSTU president Cecilia Alexander as saying civil servants are now earning less than what they were getting last year. Said Alexander:

Feedback