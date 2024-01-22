Grand Reef Airport Set To Be Relocated To Mutasa

8 minutes ago Mon, 22 Jan 2024 07:32:00 GMT

The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) is set to conduct a feasibility study on a piece of land in Mutasa District where the Grand Reef Airport near Mutare will be relocated.

Last Friday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Joshua Sacco and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza, among other senior Government officials, toured the proposed airport site.

Speaking to The Herald after the tour, ACZ chief executive Tawanda Gusha said they expect to complete the feasibility study by the end of this year. Said Gusha:

Feedback