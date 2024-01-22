Grand Reef Airport Set To Be Relocated To Mutasa
The Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) is set to conduct a feasibility study on a piece of land in Mutasa District where the Grand Reef Airport near Mutare will be relocated.
Last Friday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona, his deputy Joshua Sacco and Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Misheck Mugadza, among other senior Government officials, toured the proposed airport site.
Speaking to The Herald after the tour, ACZ chief executive Tawanda Gusha said they expect to complete the feasibility study by the end of this year. Said Gusha:
We are expecting that before the end of the year, we will have completed the feasibility study and we will have submitted the study report to the ministry as well as the design brief that we think will serve this province.
We also think we will make the airport a successful commercial airport in this province. This position at the new site is almost 26km from the city of Mutare using the road that we used today which is really within the expected distances of airports from the city centres.
Mhona said that upon completion, the airport will create employment for people in and around the area. The road that leads to the airport was going to be rehabilitated.
Mugadza said those people who would have to be moved for the construction site of the airport would be properly relocated to other areas.
More: Pindula News