Mushekwi Donates US$25 000 Soccer Boots To CAPS United

Nyasha Mushekwi is something else. His heart is warm. I have never seen anything like that. I have met so many good people but he stands head and shoulders above the rest. Since he left CAPS United he has never forgotten about the team. He is always speaking highly about CAPS United, and the opportunity the team gave him. I don't know how to describe him. Wherever he is, he is always thinking about the team. He always speaks to me saying he cherishes the life-changing chance that he was given by CAPS United. He always tells me how CAPS United transformed him from being a basketball player to being a footballer. He is very grateful.

Jere also revealed that most of the players Mushekwi played with at CAPS United are working for him (Mushekwi) at his company in South Africa. Added Jere:

He wanted to make it a surprise for me (donating the football boots) but I was already in my constituency doing something in Murehwa. Nyasha is always there for the team in good and bad times. I almost cried when I came back to see that everyone at the time got something including those who came to watch the team training. He brought at least 60 pairs of soccer boots, real boots with a value of at least US$340 per pair. It’s a donation which you can’t find anywhere every day. We are talking of something between US$25 000 to US$35 000 which he poured to the team if we are to put it into monetary terms. He deserves a special place in the CAPS United family. I am very happy with the gesture done by Mushekwi. Just imagine he flew in only for that. It means he values this team a lot. I am very grateful as the president of the club. Sometimes I look at it and say maybe this is why he is where he is now.

Mushekwi first joined CAPS United as a raw striker given his basketball background but he quickly became an accomplished goal scorer.

He moved to South Africa where he joined Mamelodi Sundowns before moving to China where he has been plying his trade for several years now.

Mushekwi donated several items to the Green Machine including purchasing a luxury bus for the team three years ago.

