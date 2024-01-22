Pasuwa Wins Big In Malawi, Reveals "Secret" To His Success

Pasuwa won his fifth consecutive TNM Super League title with the Malawi champions last month.

Bullets lifted a fifth successive league title with 60 points after winning 16 out of the 30 fixtures, drawing 12 times and losing twice.

The 2023 TNM Super League Coach of the Season was Pasuwa’s second successive accolade after he was also named Coach of the Season for the 2022 campaign.

Speaking to the club’s website last month, Pasuwa said that the secret to his team’s success has everything to do with the bond that he builds with his players. He said:

It hasn’t been easy for me to win these titles. But one area is to have control of your dressing room. These players need a special bond with their head coach. You need to be closer to them. If I can tell you, I always visit all these players, I know where they live and I eat what they eat. So, when they are playing football, they play for you even if the going gets tough, they always give everything for you, and that has been the key secret.

Bullets won the TNM Super League, the Airtel Top 8, the Castel Challenge and the FDH Cup in the 2023 season.

Pasuwa has won nine consecutive league titles, four with Dynamos and five with Nyasa Big Bullets.

