Itel A70 with 256GB now available in Zimbabwe or less than $100

Beyond its record-breaking storage, the A70 has other notable features. A 4GB hardware RAM and 8GB virtual RAM combination brings improved app performance.

Outside the storage and RAM, this phone has similar specs to the 128GB version which was introduced in Zimbabwe in late 2023.

On the camera side, it has 13MP rear camera and the 8MP front-facing lens camera.

Battery wise is has 5000 mAh battery which promises all-day power at the very least.

You can read a full review of the A70 done by our colleagues at Techzim here: https://www.techzim.co.zw/2023/12/itel-a70-review-so-much-hype-around-this-89-smartphone/

The storage and RAM have made the 128GB version of this A70 the most popular phone on the Pindula market since last year.

Itel A70 256GB Full specs

Full Specifications

➤ Storage Memory: 256GB

➤ RAM: 14GB (4GB hardware RAM and 8Gb virtual RAM)

➤ Battery Size: 5000 mAh with 10W charging

➤ Charger: Type C

➤ Network: 4G LTE

➤ Back Camera: 13 Megapixels

➤ Selfie Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

➤ Processor: Unisoc T603

➤ Operating System: Android 13 Go Edition

➤ Display: 6.6”

➤ Colours: White, Black

➤ Box Contents: Phone, Silicone Pouch, Charger Head, Charger Cable, Earphones, SIM Eject Tool

Itel A70 256 GB Price

The price of this version of the itel A70 will depend on the retailer. However it can be found at prices between $99 and $120 in Zimbabwe.

Pindula is an official itel retail in Zimbabwe

