Luke Masomere Returns To Mining

So initially the club did not communicate anything to me. The silence was enough for me to see what it means so I have decided to take a sabbatical and see what the future brings.

If anything comes up I will have to assess it first and see if I can take it.

At the moment I am reverting to mining. I have a mine and I am into gold and chrome mining.

ZPC Kariba spokesperson Sylvester Mushininga said the club had not made any changes to the technical team. He said:

Regarding changes in the technical team, there have been no alterations made thus far. However, it is important to note that this could change if deemed necessary by the committee. Any potential changes will be communicated promptly to ensure transparency and maintain a smooth transition.

Masomere joined ZPC Kariba from the Eastern Region Division One side Mutare City Rovers in May 2023, taking over from Newsome Mtema, who was the club’s interim coach.

That was after coach Darlington Dodo had left ZPC Kariba to join GreenFuel where he is deputy to Rodwell Dhlakama.

He helped ZPC Kariba survive relegation on the final day last season.

