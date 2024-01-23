Selmor Shares Her Father Oliver Mtukudzi's Roora List He Paid In Rhodesia Dollars

At the time the roora list was drafted (1978), one British pound was equivalent to two Rhodesian dollars, which translates to a total of GBP262.50.

Using the Bank of England’s inflation calculator, that is £1 370.31. In USD, that is $1 741.20, reported 3-mob.com.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

Today marks the fifth anniversary of Mtukudzi’s death. The legendary musician passed away on 23 January 2019 from diabetes.

Hundreds of popular people, fellow musicians and other prominent people attended his funeral.

Mtukudzi was declared a National Hero on 24 January 2019. His family, however, decided to bury him in Madziva.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment