Zimbabwe To Host United Nations Economic Commission For Africa Conference

2. The Conference of Ministers 2024 (Com24) will run under the theme: “Financing the Transition to Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities and Policy Options”.

3. The theme, aptly captures the challenges facing the continent in terms of accessing adequate and timely resources to finance the transition towards green economies and the negative impacts on economies arising from climate change, pandemics, growing debt levels and conflicts, among others.

4. Beyond the statutory matters of ECA, the Conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, as well as Governors of Central Banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa.

5. A high-profile global thought leader will present on the topic of “Artificial Intelligence and Economic Development in Africa”

6. The event will consist of technical deliberations by a Committee of Experts on the theme and statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during the last two days.

7. In preparation for the Conference, the Government has constituted Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub-Committees drawn from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies working closely with the UNECA Secretariat, to lead the coordination of the various aspects of the Conference.

8. The event is part of the government’s contribution as a member to the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to promote the country globally, as we pursue our Engagement and Re-engagement drive with the International Community.

UNECA is one of the UN’s five regional commissions. Its mandate is to promote the economic and social development of its member States, foster intra-regional integration, and promote international cooperation for Africa’s development.

