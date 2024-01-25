Family Swept Away In Tragic Canoe Incident Amid Zimbabwe's Damaging Rainy Season
A tragic incident occurred in Gokwe, where a family of three was swept away by a flooded river when their canoe capsized. The incident happened on January 21 at around 7 pm as Simbarashe Kanyonde (27), his wife Lucia Dzimba (23), and their seven-day-old baby girl were trying to reach Chidamoyo Hospital for medical help for their sick baby.
When they arrived at the Sanyati River, they entered a canoe to cross to the other side. Unfortunately, the canoe overturned in the middle of the river, and the family was carried away by the strong current. Lucia Dzimba, who had her baby strapped to her back, was found by villagers about 700 meters downstream. Tragically, the husband, Simbarashe Kanyonde, is still missing, and a search operation is underway to find him.
The Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident and stated that the bodies of Lucia Dzimba and her baby were taken to Gokwe North District Hospital mortuary, NewsDay reported.
Damaging Rainy Season
The 2023-24 rainy season in Zimbabwe has so far caused significant damage across the country. In Budiriro, 90 families had their houses flooded on December 26, 2023, due to incessant rains. This is not the first time Budiriro residents have faced flooding, as similar incidents have occurred since 2020. The floods affected homes built on a wetland along the Marimba River, as well as other high-density suburbs and low-lying areas in Zimbabwe. The floods were devastating, causing havoc to homes and belongings and tragically resulting in the death of a six-year-old child. Many residents were displaced, with over 100 families forced to evacuate their homes and seek shelter in temporary accommodations. The loss of their homes and possessions left them in distress, their lives profoundly impacted by the floods.
The heavy rains and floods also impacted other provinces in Zimbabwe, resulting in deaths, injuries, and property and infrastructure damage. The Department of Civil Protection reported various incidents, including collapsed dwellings, damaged houses, and blown-off roofs in different districts. The public has been urged to exercise caution and avoid crossing flooded rivers and bridges.