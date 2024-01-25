Family Swept Away In Tragic Canoe Incident Amid Zimbabwe's Damaging Rainy Season

6 minutes ago Thu, 25 Jan 2024 08:48:54 GMT

A tragic incident occurred in Gokwe, where a family of three was swept away by a flooded river when their canoe capsized. The incident happened on January 21 at around 7 pm as Simbarashe Kanyonde (27), his wife Lucia Dzimba (23), and their seven-day-old baby girl were trying to reach Chidamoyo Hospital for medical help for their sick baby.

When they arrived at the Sanyati River, they entered a canoe to cross to the other side. Unfortunately, the canoe overturned in the middle of the river, and the family was carried away by the strong current. Lucia Dzimba, who had her baby strapped to her back, was found by villagers about 700 meters downstream. Tragically, the husband, Simbarashe Kanyonde, is still missing, and a search operation is underway to find him.

The Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident and stated that the bodies of Lucia Dzimba and her baby were taken to Gokwe North District Hospital mortuary, NewsDay reported.

