Farmers Urged To Scout For Fall Armyworm

5 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jan 2024 06:57:30 GMT

The Government has urged farmers to regularly scout their fields to detect potential fall armyworms during the current dry spell that is predicted to last for several weeks.

The pest has since been detected in four provinces namely Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Midlands.

Acting Director Responsible for Migratory Pest Control in the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Ministry Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, told Business Times that agricultural extension officers in various provinces are on high alert with chemicals to control the pest. Said Nyamutukwa:

