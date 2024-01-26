Farmers Urged To Scout For Fall Armyworm
The Government has urged farmers to regularly scout their fields to detect potential fall armyworms during the current dry spell that is predicted to last for several weeks.
The pest has since been detected in four provinces namely Mashonaland East, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, and Midlands.
Acting Director Responsible for Migratory Pest Control in the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Ministry Shingirayi Nyamutukwa, told Business Times that agricultural extension officers in various provinces are on high alert with chemicals to control the pest. Said Nyamutukwa:
We are expecting these outbreaks to increase given that the rains have subsided and we are encouraging our farmers to frequently scout their fields.
Farmers should scout their fields daily to identify if there are any pests.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
If the farmers see the black caterpillars with a velvet coating they should report to agriculture extension officers so that we move in with chemicals to control these pests.
We planted late and there is no time for replanting hence we don’t want to lose any crop to these pests.
We encourage prompt reporting.
He said the initial report of the presence of fall armyworm came from Mashonaland East around Christmas and warned that the pest is spreading quickly. Said Nyamutukwa:
As of Monday this week, 164.5 hectares of maize have been affected by armyworm while a total of 58.3 hectares of sorghum, close to a hectare of finger millet, has been attacked by the armyworm and at least 32 hectares of pastures have been damaged by the armyworm.
He advised farmers to scout and spray in the morning or late evening using appropriately registered pesticides.
Fall armyworm is an invasive pest that can cause significant damage to crops, particularly maize. The pest thrives in hot conditions.
More: Pindula News