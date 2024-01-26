Jurgen Klopp To Leave Liverpool At The End Of Season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has announced he will step down from the role at the end of the season, saying he is “running out of energy”.
Klopp was appointed Liverpool manager in October 2015 and his current contract was set to expire in 2026.
Announcing the decision to leave Liverpool, who is currently top of the league, the 56-year-old Klopp said he informed the club about his decision in November last year. He added:
I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously, I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.
I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.
I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.
It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.
After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.
The German won the Champions League in 2019 before leading Liverpool to their first Premier League title in 30 years in 2019-20. He also won the UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup in 2019.
Under Klopp, Liverpool won a domestic cup double in the 2021-22 season, reached the Champions League final, and were pipped by Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season.
Liverpool still have the chance to win the quadruple this season, that is, the Premier League, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup, and the Europa League.
BBC reported that Liverpool assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will leave the club along with Klopp.
