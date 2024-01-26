Priscilla Chigumba Re-appointed ZEC Chairperson For Another Six Years

7 minutes ago Fri, 26 Jan 2024 09:36:50 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has re-appointed Priscilla Makanyara Chigumba as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for another six-year term.

The reappointment, which was made in terms of Section 238 (5) of the Constitution, is with effect from 01 February 2023.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Martin Rushwaya advised Chigumba about the reappointment in a letter on Thursday night. He wrote:

