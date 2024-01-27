40% Of Christians In Mashonaland West Are Members Of Apostolic Sects - ZIMSTAT

ZimStat demographic analysis manager, Perfect Makumbe, said of the Christian majority, 41.9% belonged to different apostolic sects.

Makumbe was presenting the 2022 Population and Housing Census provincial profiles, district data sheets and gross domestic product (GDP) during a dissemination workshop held in Chinhoyi on Tuesday. Said Makumbe (via NewZimbabwe.com):

According to the census results, Christians constituted 79.9% of the population of Mashonaland West while a significant 12.1% did not identify with any religion. Now looking at the Christians, and here we are saying those that identified as Roman Catholics, protestants and Pentecostals, 41.9% belonged to apostolic sects.

Makumbe, however, did not elaborate on why nearly half of the Christians in Mash West have joined white garment churches.

Givemore Njovani, a social commentator, told NewZimbabwe.com that poverty and joblessness are driving people to join the white garment churches as they had become hopeless in the face of seemingly unending economic hardships. Said Njovani:

The only logical conclusion as to why we have had a massive shift of churchgoers, particularly Christians, going to apostolic sects is that the masses have become hopeless and are seeking miracles because the leaders have failed dismally to provide better livelihoods. Apostolic sects give holy water and anointed stones which are believed to bring good tidings and miracles.

During the data presentation workshop, ZimStat also claimed that Mash West’s unemployment rate stood at a curious 14.1 %, contrary to the suggestion that about 90% of Zimbabweans are unemployed. Said ZimStat:

When we dealt with the unemployment rate, we used the international labour law’s definition of unemployment and not street definitions. The provincial unemployment rate was at 14.2 % and not those numbers we hear elsewhere.

White garment churches, also known as Vapositori, are a group of African Independent Churches (AICs) characterised by their white garments and their practice of faith healing and prophecy.

The Vapositori churches have been involved in party politics, particularly in favour of ZANU PF, and have played a significant role in ZANU PF’s continued rule since independence in 1980 to the present.

