ZANU PF "Abuse" Of State Institutions Against Chamisa "Exposed"

ZANU PF Modus Operandi On Chamisa

2018– Thokozani Khupe competes in presidential elections under the banner of MDCT. She garners 45000 votes and immediately congratulates Mnangagwa, who wins under controversial circumstances. Chamisa competes in the same elections under the MDC Alliance party which he leads.

2019– Chamisa’s party MDC Alliance holds an elective congress, which results in the election of Biti as Deputy president, Sikhala as vice chairperson and most importantly Charlton Hwende as secretary general. David Coltart is also elected treasurer general. Tshabangu is not anywhere near the top leadership of MDCA.

2020– captured courts rule that MDCA which Chamisa leads is not a political party and that the party should revert to MDCT 2014 structures which had Tsvangirai as president, Mwonzora as secretary general, Khupe as deputy president and Chamisa as organising secretary. After the court order and because Tsvangirai is deceased, Khupe takes the reigns of the MDCA party headed by Chamisa.

2020– Armed with the court order, Khupe goes on a charade, recalling MPs believed to be closer to Chamisa. Ridiculously, Khupe nominates herself as a senator under the MDC-Alliance, despite having competed in the elections as MDCT.

2020– Khupe is later ousted by Douglas Mwonzora who directly supports and endorses Mnangagwa under the banner of what he calls “politics of rational disputation”

2022– Chamisa forms a new political party CCC. His party competes in by-elections and performs extremely well, much to the disappointment of ZANU PF.

2023– Despite rigging elections, Zanupf fails to obtain a 2/3 majority which is required to change the constitution. In previous constitutional amendments, ZANU PF amended the constitution with the assistance of Douglas Mwonzora.

2023– ZANU PF deploys a proxy Sengezo Tshabangu who writes to parliament 2 weeks after general elections recalling CCC MPs. Among those recalled are charismatic @Cde_Ostallos Gift Siziba, Amos Chibaya, a guru in grassroots organising, and Binga’s most loved son Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was previously recalled by Khupe in 2020 and won the seat again in a by-election in 2022 and again won in 2023, only to be recalled again by Tshabangu.

In all this Tshabangu claims he is the secretary general, a position that does not exist in CCC. He alleges that the same way Chamisa was appointed president of CCC is the same way he was appointed SG. True to their form, the speaker agrees with Tshabangu and recalls MPs belonging to Chamisa’s party.

2023– Chamisa’s party CCC challenges Tshabangu in courts. They tell the court that no such position of secretary general exists in their party. Ridiculously but not surprisingly, captured courts ruled in Tshabangu’s favour and effectively handed over Chamisa’s party to this imposter. The courts agree with Tshabangu that CCC rebranded from MDC Alliance YET it is the same court that ruled in 2020 that MDCA was non-existent. Even if one were to accept that MDCA rebranded to CCC, the secretary general of MDCA was Charlton Hwende and not Tshabangu.

2023– Tshabangu proceeds to obtain a court order barring all those recalled from competing under the CCC banner. The court order is delivered in the middle of the night a few hours before voting. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission laughably issues a press statement committing to abide by the court ruling.

In less than 4 hours to voting, ZEC dispatches ballot papers that do not have banned candidates. How ZEC manages to print and dispatch new ballot papers in less than 4 hours is a mystery, more so for the organization that failed to dispatch ballot papers in selected CCC strongholds in the past election. Let alone, taking days to “count” ballots and all electoral malpractices that have been condemned by SADC.

2024– Chamisa announces that he is disassociating himself from CCC which is now being run by Tshabangu, with the assistance of ZANU PF and captured institutions. Soon after, Tshabangu claims the leadership of the MDCA (which courts previously said was non-existent in 2020) will now take over the running of the CCC.

THE HAND OF ZANUPF IS VISIBLE IN THESE SHENANIGANS