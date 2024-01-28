Chief Makoni's Court Quashes A Headman's Ruling In Adultery Case

According to The Manica Post, Nyamukachi told Chief Makoni’s court that his children and other villagers tipped him off about the alleged affair between Mugoti and his wife, which led to their divorce. He said:

Whenever I was away from home, Mugoti would visit my homestead. He would take my wife away and bring her back in the evening.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

I was informed of this development by my own children who were fed up with their mother’s unbecoming behaviour.

Fellow villagers whom I had contracted to sink a well at my homestead also informed me of Mugoti’s frequent visits to my homestead during my absence.

At one time Mugoti came during the evening when I was around and my wife rushed to the door to inform him of my presence. My son who is doing Form Four saw him.

My son and his sibling informed me that their mother and Mugoti were seeing each other.

I reported the matter to Headman Maparura’s court. Mugoti pleaded guilty before the court and was fined a beast and three goats but he is now refusing to pay the fine.

Before the matter appeared at the village court, my mother-in-law gave me a divorce token and took her daughter away.

We are divorced now. I want Mugoti to compensate me with eight cattle for ruining my marriage.