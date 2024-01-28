Kuda Mahachi Released By Ghanaian Premier League Club

Medeama and Kudakwashe Mahachi have parted ways on mutual ground after five months at the club.

The Zimbabwean joined the Mauve and Yellows in August 2023 but struggled to cement his role due to lack of fitness.

Mahachi was suspended by South African club SuperSport United on 13 May 2022 following allegations that he had scalded his son with hot water leading to serious injuries

Supersport United did not renew Mahachi’s contract when it expired on 30 June 2022.

On 25 November 2022, Mahachi was acquitted of two separate counts of attempted murder by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira.

In January 2023, Mahachi trained with Maritzburg United as he wanted to get his career back on track.

But the Team of Choice decided not to sign him, as he didn’t impress coach Fadlu Davids enough.

In March 2023, Mahachi was invited for a trial stint by the Gibraltar professional football team, FCB Magpies.

In June 2023, Mahachi’s agent, Gibson Mahachi claimed that Highlanders had expressed their interest in signing his client during the June window.

In August 2023, Mahachi joined Ghanaian club Medeama SC on a one-year renewable contract on a free transfer.

