Woman (30) Overcomes Child Marriage To Pass A-Level | She Was Married At 15 As A 4th Wife

A relative took her to Selbourne Nyanga during the holidays where she started selling fruits to raise school fees.

Mary was, however, not ready when others opened schools for Form One. She later joined others at Sahumani Secondary School in Honde Valley after she had raised enough fees. She said:

It was so tough; I would work during the school holidays so I could raise money for fees and other necessities.

When I got to Form 2 in 2008, I failed to raise the fees. My hopes were shattered. I finally accepted that I could not continue with my education and went to stay with my sister where I was married to my sister’s husband as a fourth wife.

Life was tough. The family was big and resources were scarce. My brother-in-law later married two more wives and this worsened the situation.

I felt suffocated. Initially, I thought getting married was a way to improve myself but this worsened my life. I had no hope of returning to school. I only had one child and thought of going back home.

My father pleaded with me to stay in that marriage since divorce was not allowed. I reached a stage where I told my father I could die because of the life I was leading and that is when I went back home.

My mother encouraged me to go back to school. It was difficult to continue with school after many years of staying at home.

I again looked for employment and worked as a maid in Harare. After raising fees, I went back and enrolled for form three at Hilltop Christian Centre College in Mutare.

It was not easy during the first days as I was having challenges coping with schoolwork. It was in 2019 and the country went on a COVID-19 lockdown. I took advantage of the break from school to work and get more money.

Nevertheless, the following year I sat for the Ordinary Level and out of the eight subjects I had registered, I passed six subjects.

I then enrolled for A level at Muterere Secondary School. Although I went back to work, the money was not sufficient for the school fees.

Because of commitment, my brother who is now employed pledged to help me pay the required fees. He paid for my fees until I wrote the final examinations.