Voters Will Never Forgive CCC Officials Who Betrayed Chamisa - Mliswa
Former ZANU PF Mashonaland West chairman, Temba Mliswa, who is now a village head, said CCC parliamentarians who have forsaken former party leader Nelson Chamisa will never be forgiven by voters and should consider their current terms, the last in the August house.
Posting on X, Mliswa used former MDC MPs, Brian Dube, and Memory Mbondiya, who sided with Douglas Mwonzora against Chamisa, as examples of “brilliant” lawmakers who are now in political limbo due to wrong choices.
Mliswa, a former MP for Norton, challenged disputed CCC interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu to call for a meeting so that CCC MPs will publicly declare which side they are on. Said Mliswa:
The reality for many who have gone against Chamisa is that politically they are done. For some, it’s their first and last term. This is notwithstanding how brilliant they may be. They will never be forgiven by the people for seeming to aid the ruling party in its agenda.
As it stands, Chamisa simply represents an idea which has momentum and no individual ability can withstand that. We can see with the likes of Brian Dube, a great legal mind and well-resourced person who went with Mwonzora. Same with Mbondiya. Their ability paled against CCC.
It’s the same with myself losing in Norton. I verily understand the dynamics which are that I actually lost to Chamisa and not Richard. People are so, fatally, hungry for change they will embrace anyone standing for the accepted opposition.
Equally, anyone identified with ZANU PF, directly or indirectly, is a goner! It would be proper for Tshabangu to call a meeting with all those who are adamant about being CCC, after Chamisa’s exit. This will allow the political field to be demarcated as we realize who is where.
Those who don’t attend can be recalled and those for Chamisa will simply go to his side. Tshabangu can’t be an SG of recalls only without giving directions to the party’s operations. There is no point taking over a Rolls Royce and failing to maintain it. It exposes you.
Former Harare East MP, Tendai Biti recently declared that he was CCC vice president, days after Chamisa announced his resignation from the party.
Speaking during a recent interview with the army-run NRTV television channel, Biti affirmed his membership in the CCC and stated that he has no plans to leave the party.
Biti is a former MDC-T outcast who rejoined the party ahead of the 2018 general elections under the MDC Alliance coalition.
More: Pindula News