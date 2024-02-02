Voters Will Never Forgive CCC Officials Who Betrayed Chamisa - Mliswa

The reality for many who have gone against Chamisa is that politically they are done. For some, it’s their first and last term. This is notwithstanding how brilliant they may be. They will never be forgiven by the people for seeming to aid the ruling party in its agenda.

As it stands, Chamisa simply represents an idea which has momentum and no individual ability can withstand that. We can see with the likes of Brian Dube, a great legal mind and well-resourced person who went with Mwonzora. Same with Mbondiya. Their ability paled against CCC.

It’s the same with myself losing in Norton. I verily understand the dynamics which are that I actually lost to Chamisa and not Richard. People are so, fatally, hungry for change they will embrace anyone standing for the accepted opposition.

Equally, anyone identified with ZANU PF, directly or indirectly, is a goner! It would be proper for Tshabangu to call a meeting with all those who are adamant about being CCC, after Chamisa’s exit. This will allow the political field to be demarcated as we realize who is where.

Those who don’t attend can be recalled and those for Chamisa will simply go to his side. Tshabangu can’t be an SG of recalls only without giving directions to the party’s operations. There is no point taking over a Rolls Royce and failing to maintain it. It exposes you.