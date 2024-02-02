Warriors Defender Munashe Garananga Joins KV Mechelen
Warriors defender Munashe Garananga has completed his permanent transfer to Belgian Pro League club KV Mechelen from Moldovan team Sheriff Tiraspol.
Garananga (23), links up with fellow Zimbabwean Bill Antonio, who is also a former Prince Edward Boys High student, at the top-flight side.
According to Soccer24, Garananga signed a three-year-contract with KV Mechelen until 2027.
Mechelen Sports Director Tim Matthys said Garananga’s signature was being sought by several clubs. He said:
With Munashe we are bringing in a talented defender who, at the age of 23, can already show a good track record.
He already has a lot of experience and has also played Conference and Europa League.
Munashe is a boy who wants to invest in his sporting career. Lucky for us, because otherwise, he would be a waste of money.
The many offers from several larger clubs proved that. I look forward to how he will develop with us.
Garananga said he is looking forward to playing alongside Antonio. He said:
Bill Antonio and I used to go to the same high school. It will be a nice reunion.
I personally want to develop further as a footballer here in the coming years.
I believe I am in the right place for that in Mechelen.
Garananga is a former Ubuntu Cape Town Academy player. He joined the Belarusian premier league side, Dynamo Brest in February 2022
In January 2023, Garananga left Dynamo Brest to join the Moldovan team, Sheriff Tiraspol.
He made his debut for Sheriff in the Europa Conference League playoffs stage against Serbian side FK Partizan in February 2023.
