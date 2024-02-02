Warriors Defender Munashe Garananga Joins KV Mechelen

Mechelen Sports Director Tim Matthys said Garananga’s signature was being sought by several clubs. He said:

With Munashe we are bringing in a talented defender who, at the age of 23, can already show a good track record.

He already has a lot of experience and has also played Conference and Europa League.

Munashe is a boy who wants to invest in his sporting career. Lucky for us, because otherwise, he would be a waste of money.

The many offers from several larger clubs proved that. I look forward to how he will develop with us.