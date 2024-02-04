Mnangagwa Mourns Geingob Describes Him As A Pan-Africanist, Liberation Hero, Visionary Statesman

We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction. We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and Continent. President Geingob bequeathes to posterity an invaluable legacy which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity and mutual tolerance.

Our region has lost a liberation stalwart and an icon. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.

Please accept, Dear Brother and Colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration.

EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE

Honourable Nangolo Mbumba Acting President of the Republic of Namibia Windhoek

Hage Geingob became Namibia’s president in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office. He had previously undergone an aortic operation and had survived prostate cancer. Namibia is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November. The governing Swapo party, which has been in power since Namibia’s independence in 1990, has selected Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate.

