Mnangagwa Mourns Geingob Describes Him As A Pan-Africanist, Liberation Hero, Visionary Statesman
Zimbabwe’s President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, expressed his condolences on the passing of Namibian President Hage Geingob. President Geingob, who was 82 years old, died after battling cancer. He died on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek, surrounded by his family.
Acting President Nangolo Mbumba shared a statement on Geingob’s official Facebook page expressing deep sorrow over his passing. In a statement seen by Pindula News, President Mnangagwa also expressed his sadness and extended his condolences to Namibia. He referred to President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero, and a visionary statesman who served his people with distinction. Mnangagwa said:
My Dear Brother and Colleague, I was deeply touched and saddened by the sudden passing on of President Hage Geingob. On behalf of my Party, ZANU (PF), the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, my family and my behalf, I sincerely extend to the great people of Namibia, the SWAPO Party, and the bereaved Geingob family our deepest, heartfelt condolences.Feedback
We in Zimbabwe fondly remember President Geingob as a pan-Africanist, a liberation hero and a visionary statesman who served his people with utmost distinction. We deeply cherish the exemplary role that he played in consolidating the excellent relations that exist between Zimbabwe and Namibia, as well as in advancing the integration agenda of our regional body, SADC, and the cause of the African peoples and Continent. President Geingob bequeathes to posterity an invaluable legacy which we must preserve and hand down to successive young generations, particularly his tenacious commitment to freedom, justice, African dignity, solidarity and mutual tolerance.
Our region has lost a liberation stalwart and an icon. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.
Please accept, Dear Brother and Colleague, the assurances of my highest consideration.
EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF ZIMBABWE
Honourable Nangolo Mbumba Acting President of the Republic of Namibia Windhoek
Hage Geingob became Namibia’s president in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office. He had previously undergone an aortic operation and had survived prostate cancer. Namibia is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in November. The governing Swapo party, which has been in power since Namibia’s independence in 1990, has selected Mrs. Nandi-Ndaitwah as its presidential candidate.
