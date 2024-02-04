Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. His office confirmed the news, stating that he passed away on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. President Geingob was surrounded by his wife and children during his final moments, Al Jazeera reported. The acting president, Nangolo Mbumba, expressed deep sorrow in a statement posted on Geingob’s official Facebook page. Mbumba said:

The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.

At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.

