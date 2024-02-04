Namibian President Hage Geingob Has Died
Namibian President Hage Geingob has died at the age of 82. His office confirmed the news, stating that he passed away on Sunday at Lady Pohamba Hospital in Windhoek. President Geingob was surrounded by his wife and children during his final moments, Al Jazeera reported. The acting president, Nangolo Mbumba, expressed deep sorrow in a statement posted on Geingob’s official Facebook page. Mbumba said:
The Namibian nation has lost a distinguished servant of the people, a liberation struggle icon, the chief architect of our constitution and the pillar of the Namibian house.
At this moment of deepest sorrow, I appeal to the nation to remain calm and collected while the Government attends to all necessary state arrangements, preparations and other protocols. Further announcements in this regard will be made.Feedback
Geingob had recently started cancer treatment after cancerous cells were discovered during a routine medical examination. However, his office did not provide specific details about his diagnosis or prognosis. Despite his health challenges, Geingob remained committed to fulfilling his presidential duties. He had previously undergone brain surgery in 2013 and successfully battled prostate cancer the following year. Last year, he also underwent aortic surgery in South Africa.
Namibia, a former German colony that gained independence from South Africa in 1990, is preparing for presidential and parliamentary elections in November. However, Geingob was ineligible to seek reelection due to constitutional limits on the president’s terms in office. The ruling SWAPO Party’s presidential candidate, Nandi-Ndaitwah, has the potential to become the country’s first female head of state if elected.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
More Pindula News
Tags
3 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals