2023 AFCON: Nigerians Living In SA Warned Against Celebrating Loudly If Super Eagles Beat Bafana

The attention of the Nigeria High Commission Pretoria has been drawn to potentially inflammatory online comments made by a section of South African citizens against Nigerians living in the host country, largely influenced by the upcoming 2024 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final match between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana on Wednesday 7th February 2024.

Most of the comments consist of veiled threats against “Nigerians cooking jollof rice” before the match, and “showing pepper to Nigerians if the Bafana Bafana lose to the Super Eagles”, among others.

In this regard, the High Commission hereby advises the Nigerian community to be watchful of their utterances, be mindful of where they choose to watch the match, especially in public places, and refrain from engaging in loud, riotous or provocative celebrations should the Super Eagles win the match.

Additionally, Nigerians should maintain the good conduct they are known for, and be law-abiding before, during and after the match.

Should any provocations arise, they should not be reciprocated but reported to the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s Head of Public Diplomacy, Clayson Monyela condemned the statement issued by the Nigerian embassy, saying it creates “unnecessary alarm and tension.” Monyela posted on X:

This is a very unfortunate & regrettable statement issued by our Nigerian friends. It creates unnecessary alarm & tension. #BafanaBafana have played the Super Eagles many times & there’s no history of soccer hooliganism associated with the outcome of such encounters. #SouthAfricans🇿🇦 pose no threat to Nigerians. We’ll engage our Nigerian counterparts through diplomatic channels further on this. Totally unnecessary!

Nigeria takes on South Africa tonight (7 PM Central Africa Time) at Stade Bouake in Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON semi-finals with a place in the finals at stake.

In the other semi-final, which is scheduled to kick off at 10 PM CAT, Ivory Coast and DR Congo clash at Alassane Ouattara Stadium, commonly known as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.

