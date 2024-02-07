Highlanders Appoints Dynamos Legend, Agent Sawu, As Assistant Coach
Highlanders have appointed Dynamos and Zimbabwe Saints legend, Agent Sawu, as the club’s second assistant coach.
In a statement released on Tuesday, 06 February, Bosso said Sawu (left on the photo) joins Kelvin Kaindu’s backroom staff as the second assistant coach. Reads the statement:
We’re delighted to announce that Agent Sawu has joined Kelvin Kaindu’s backroom staff as the second Assistant Coach.
Sawu holds a CAF B license in coaching, a UEFA certificate in Football Management, and a certificate in Soccer Management and Scouting course.Feedback
He has vast coaching experience, having coached the Zimbabwe National team U15 and U17 side, Bantu Rovers and recently Kwekwe United.
As reported by the Chronicle, Sawu was introduced to Highlanders players and other members of the club’s technical team yesterday at White City Stadium outside grounds where the players held their afternoon training session.
Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel
Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v
New club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, his deputy Fiso Siziba, secretary-general Morgen Dube, committee member Kindman Ndlovu and club’s chief executive officer Ronald Moyo were also present.
Try Ncube is the first assistant and Daniel “Kahembe” Khumalo is the goalkeepers’ trainer.
Madinda Ndlovu whose role is to provide a link between the club’s developmental side and the first team, is also part of Highlanders’ technical team.
More: Pindula News
Tags
1 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals