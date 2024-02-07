Highlanders Appoints Dynamos Legend, Agent Sawu, As Assistant Coach

He has vast coaching experience, having coached the Zimbabwe National team U15 and U17 side, Bantu Rovers and recently Kwekwe United.

As reported by the Chronicle, Sawu was introduced to Highlanders players and other members of the club’s technical team yesterday at White City Stadium outside grounds where the players held their afternoon training session.

New club chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, his deputy Fiso Siziba, secretary-general Morgen Dube, committee member Kindman Ndlovu and club’s chief executive officer Ronald Moyo were also present.

Try Ncube is the first assistant and Daniel “Kahembe” Khumalo is the goalkeepers’ trainer.

Madinda Ndlovu whose role is to provide a link between the club’s developmental side and the first team, is also part of Highlanders’ technical team.

