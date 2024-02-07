Mutsvangwa Fired For "Insubordination" And Asking To Be Appointed State Security Minister | Report

Mnangagwa is said to have been growingly annoyed with Mutsvangwa’s refusal to step aside from the post of ZNLWVA chairman and things came to a head when the minister reportedly turned up to see him without an appointment on Saturday. ZimLive was told:

Mutsvangwa had a proposal. He said to avoid the small inconvenience of him having to leave the war vets, Mnangagwa should appoint him as state security minister instead.

Mnangagwa was reportedly “furious” as he felt that Mutsvangwa was “appointing himself.”

The president also didn’t like the crude way he came across and there was a fallout. Mnangagwa consulted his deputies Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and they agreed with him that Mutsvangwa should be removed immediately.

Since Mutsvangwa was removed from cabinet on Saturday, various theories about Mnangagwa’s decision have abounded.

Some have claimed Mutsvangwa was sacked for attacking information minister Jenfan Muswere over board appointments at Zimpapers and the ZBC led to his departure.

Others have speculated that Mutsvangwa was fired over his role in opaque deals with Chinese investors.

