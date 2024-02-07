Zimbabwe Is Maize Secure, Claims By GMB "Incorrect" and "Regrettable" - Grain Millers

Musarara said millers, with government approval, imported over 200,000 tonnes of maize to add to local deliveries. He added:

GMB appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Agriculture last week and claimed that the country is left with only four months’ cover of maize stocks.

This claim is incorrect, unfortunate, misleading, and regrettable. We wish to categorically re-state that the maize supply situation in the country is adequate and satisfactory and the country is indeed maize secure.

The milling industry, working under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, successfully secured substantial stocks in the region to complement local stocks.

This arrangement was motivated by the need to mitigate against the subsisting drought season.

We are continuing with maize imports and anticipate bringing in 200,000 metric tonnes of maize stocks in the first quarter of 2024, against a national requirement of 150,000 metric tonnes for the same period.

We confidently assure the consuming public of the availability of their maize meal supplies in all retail outlets nationwide.