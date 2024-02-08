MACRAD Condemns Mass Evictions And Arbitrary Arrests Of Villagers In Masvingo

Masvingo Center for Research Advocacy and Development (MACRAD) strongly condemns the alarming situation of mass evictions and arbitrary arrests of villagers in Masvingo Province, as reported in various sources.

Mass Evictions and Arbitrary Arrests: A Violation of Human Rights

Hundreds of villagers from Mushandike Resettlement Area have been forcibly evicted, demolishing their own homes after spending a minimum of one night in police cells.

Despite having built their homesteads as far back as 2002, they have now been unjustly forced to vacate and “go back where they came from.”

The affected villagers claim they were given the land by their village head and chief, and for over 20 years, they have lived, built their homes, and contributed to their communities.

Now, they find themselves compelled to seek alternative accommodation at Bhuka Business Centre, renting rooms.

The individuals charged with illegal settlement assert that they had been paying rates as required by local authorities and receiving presidential inputs over the years.

Their only crime is settling without what the government deems “proper documentation.”

Operation Order No To Land Barons: A Growing Crisis

The ongoing “Operation Order No To Land Barons” has led to a surge in arrests across Masvingo Province for alleged illegal settlement.

As of January 21, 364 individuals have been arrested across the province, according to government reports, which claim approximately 3,000 illegal settlers in the region.

Hundreds of dejected villagers are now appearing at Gutu Magistrates Court, facing charges of illegal settlement on State land.

These include individuals who purchased land from village heads in communal and resettlement areas. Even urban residents who acquired stands from ZANU PF land barons are facing charges. They have been given until May 10, 2024, to vacate their properties.

Traditional Leaders Condemn Unjust Evictions: A Call for Reevaluation

MACRAD acknowledges and supports the stance taken by traditional leaders who have condemned these mass evictions.

Traditional leaders, including village heads and chiefs, have spoken out against the forced removal of villagers who have lived on the land for decades.

Their voices add weight to the growing concern surrounding the government’s approach to addressing land-related issues.

MACRAD’s Strong Advocacy for Human Rights:

MACRAD vehemently opposes these mass evictions and arbitrary arrests, considering them a blatant violation of human rights.

We call on the government to reevaluate its approach to addressing land-related issues, ensuring that the rights of villagers are respected, and any actions taken comply with both domestic and international legal standards.

The evictees, who have lived in their current places for up to 20 years, built expensive homesteads, and paid rates to local authorities, find themselves without viable alternatives.

MACRAD urges the government to prioritize the well-being of its citizens and provide sustainable solutions for those affected.