Our Census Figures Are Impeccable - ZIMSTAT

Speaking in an interview with NewsDay, on Wednesday, 07 February, ZIMSTAT demography and social statistics director Aluwisio Mukavhi said:

We want to set the record straight as far as our census is concerned. The census figures are correct with regard to mortality numbers.

Get Pindula News on our WhatsApp Channel Subscribe here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va84dngJP21B2nWeyM3v

What happened is that during the census, our enumerators were approaching households and they were asking about deaths which would have occurred in the past 12 months of the census.

After that, we would ask if the death is registered or not and we would further ask the sex of the deceased so that at the end of the day we can calculate the numbers by sex.

We also capture their age, we also capture the issue to do with maternal mortality so that we can calculate maternal mortality which are deaths due to maternal causes.

So, that was the whole idea of collecting this data so that we can calculate mortality rates.

There are under-five mortality, neonatal mortality, post-natal mortality and maternal mortality.