CCC Nominates Candidates To Fill Five Council PR Seats
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has nominated five candidates to fill party list vacancies at the City of Bulawayo as well as the Epworth Local Board.
According to a notice by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana, four of the candidates will fill in vacancies in Bulawayo while one will fill in the Epworth vacancy.
Those who were recalled in Bulawayo are Cathrine Sarah Cronje, Tabeth Mhizha, Dorcas Sibanda and Zibusiso Tshongwe, while Anna Sande was recalled from the Epworth Local Board. Said Silaigwana:
The public is hereby notified, in terms of Section 39(6) of the Electoral Act [Chapter2:13], that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has nominated registered voters in Column 2 to fill the vacancies in the specified local authorities that occurred following the recall of persons in Colum 3 who were members of the said local authorities by virtue of section 277(4) of the Constitution. The nominated for the City of Bulawayo are Mercy Furanayi, Velile Mpofu, Irene Moyo and Siboniso Moyo while at Epworth Melody Manondo has been nominated.
He said any voter wishing to object to the nomination of each of the persons who were nominated by CCC to fill the party list vacancies may lodge them in writing with the Chief Elections Officer, Mahachi Quantum Building, corner Kaguvi and Jason Moyo Avenue, Harare, or post them to P. Bag 7782 Causeway Harare, within 14 days from the date of publication of this notice, setting forth the reasons for the objection.
