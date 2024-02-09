CCC Nominates Candidates To Fill Five Council PR Seats

7 minutes ago Fri, 09 Feb 2024 09:50:47 GMT

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has nominated five candidates to fill party list vacancies at the City of Bulawayo as well as the Epworth Local Board.

According to a notice by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s (ZEC) Chief Elections Officer Utloile Silaigwana, four of the candidates will fill in vacancies in Bulawayo while one will fill in the Epworth vacancy.

Those who were recalled in Bulawayo are Cathrine Sarah Cronje, Tabeth Mhizha, Dorcas Sibanda and Zibusiso Tshongwe, while Anna Sande was recalled from the Epworth Local Board. Said Silaigwana:

Feedback