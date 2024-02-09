Dynamos Withdraws From Mayor’s Charity Cup Match Against CAPS United

So as a club, we are at the peak of our pre-season preparations, so we can’t be kept on hold for the next four days because we don’t know whether the venue will be available or not.

So because of these and other reasons, we have advised them that we are not in a position to participate.

The invitational Cup match was set to mark the re-opening of Rufaro Stadium which last hosted a topflight league football match in 2019 and has been undergoing renovations over the past few years.

Maunganidze said DeMbare has arranged a friendly match with Northern Region Division One side MWOS scheduled for Saturday. He said:

We are going to play MWOS in Norton on Saturday so that we wind up our preparations before we face Ngezi Platinum Stars next week.

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is scheduled to commence a week after 2023 PSL champions Ngezi Platinum Stars take on Dynamos, winners of the Chibuku Super Cup, clash in the Castle Challenge Cup match on 17 February at Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro.

