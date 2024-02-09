Govt Committed To Ensuring Increased Power Supply - Magombo

The most important thing that you have to appreciate as indicated previously is that the Government will continue to engage various partners either in the private sector or our entities to ensure that power supply improves and is sustained and one of the major strategies which we have taken which was through the regulatory issues was to ensure that the utility can recover the full cost of supply.

They need to be empowered such that they are then able to meet the cost of the supply of energy and also that of maintenance and repairs of their equipment.

The equipment is old. It’s a process not an event so they will continue to take the steps to ensure that all the old equipment is taken out slowly and taken for a full overhaul.

We have adopted a strategy that the private sector should be part of and, as a Government, we have seen a high increase in private sector installations of commercial and industrial systems to assist ZESA in meeting its part.

We have seen a huge increase in solar rooftops which are also being connected to the grid, especially during the day and for us, we want to appreciate the private sector’s initiatives to also complement the efforts of the utility to ensure everyone does their part.