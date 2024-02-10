Severe Hailstorm Damages Gresham Primary School In Zvishavane, Leaving Students Stranded

4 minutes ago Sat, 10 Feb 2024 05:16:32 GMT

Gresham Primary School in Zvishavane experienced a severe hailstorm on Wednesday 7 February 2024 that caused significant damage to the school. The hailstorm blew off the roofs of several classrooms and uprooted trees, leaving 159 pupils stranded. No one was injured.

Chrispen Moyo, the school head, reported that the hailstorm caused extensive damage to school property, including textbooks, exercise books, and furniture. The school has already submitted a report to the authorities and is now awaiting assistance from the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

Moyo stated that the hailstorm was intense, resulting in the blowing away of classroom roofs and the uprooting of large trees nearby. However, he confirmed that no injuries were reported among the students and staff. Moyo told the Chronicle:

