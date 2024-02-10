Severe Hailstorm Damages Gresham Primary School In Zvishavane, Leaving Students Stranded
Gresham Primary School in Zvishavane experienced a severe hailstorm on Wednesday 7 February 2024 that caused significant damage to the school. The hailstorm blew off the roofs of several classrooms and uprooted trees, leaving 159 pupils stranded. No one was injured.
Chrispen Moyo, the school head, reported that the hailstorm caused extensive damage to school property, including textbooks, exercise books, and furniture. The school has already submitted a report to the authorities and is now awaiting assistance from the District Civil Protection Unit (CPU).
Moyo stated that the hailstorm was intense, resulting in the blowing away of classroom roofs and the uprooting of large trees nearby. However, he confirmed that no injuries were reported among the students and staff. Moyo told the Chronicle:
There was a hailstorm on Wednesday afternoon that left a trail of destruction at our school as our classroom roofs were blown away. Huge trees in the vicinity of the school were also uprooted.
We have so far submitted our report to the authorities and I can safely say no one was injured.
Darlington Chokera, the Zvishavane District Development Coordinator, mentioned that they are currently assessing the extent of the damage along with the CPU. Chokera said:
Yes, a hailstorm destroyed three classrooms at Gresham Primary School and we are on the ground to assess the extent of the damage. We want to find out how best we can assist the school with the help of the CPU.
This is being treated as an emergency, and urgent assistance is required for the school. The assessment of the damage will help determine the specific needs and the assistance required to restore the affected classrooms and provide necessary resources for the students.