Social Media Backlash: Calls To Boycott Kenya Airways Amid Customer Complaints

In response to Fadzi’s tweet, other individuals also shared their own negative experiences with the airline. One Twitter user mentioned using Ethiopian Airlines instead, highlighting their positive experience with the alternative carrier. Several users expressed their dissatisfaction with Kenya Airways, mentioning flight delays, poor communication, and lost luggage as common issues they had encountered. Some individuals vowed never to use the airline again. Some even called it Mushika-shika, a term used in Zimbabwe to refer to an informal public transportation system.

One person recalled a distressing experience involving both Kenya Airways and Dnata in Dubai, which led to financial losses. Another user claimed that their return flight to Melbourne was canceled by Kenya Airways, and they were still waiting for a refund. The sentiment on social media seemed to be overwhelmingly negative towards the airline, with many users sharing their disappointment and frustration.

Some Twitter users recommended considering other airlines, such as KLM or Ethiopian Airlines, as more reliable alternatives to Kenya Airways. They cited reasons such as better customer service, convenient loyalty programs, and a history of consistent performance.

