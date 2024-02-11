Gweru Witnesses A Concerning Surge In STIs

The Midlands Hotel has emerged as a prominent hub for commercial sex work, further exacerbating the situation. To address this crisis, health education campaigns targeting adolescents, who are at the heart of the problem, are being implemented. Despite the availability of an adequate supply of condoms, their usage remains low among individuals aged 18-24, as indicated by the statistics.

Sexually transmitted diseases encompass a range of infections primarily transmitted through sexual contact. These infections can be promptly diagnosed and treated. The situation in Gweru reflects a more complex issue that demands a comprehensive approach. A study conducted between 2020 and 2022 in Zimbabwe revealed a high prevalence rate of STIs among young people, with 20% testing positive for at least one of three common STIs: Chlamydia, Gonorrhea, and Trichomonas. This underscores the urgent need for improved STI screening and awareness programs within communities.

Dr. Sekenhamo emphasized the importance of prevention in curbing the spread of STIs. Consistent use of protection during sexual activity, limiting the number of sexual partners, and seeking proper diagnosis are vital measures to control the transmission of STIs.

