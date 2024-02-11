South Africa Clinches Third Place At AFCON With Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory
South Africa secured third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in a thrilling penalty shootout. The match, held at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in the Ivory Coast, ended in a goalless draw, leading to a dramatic shootout to determine the winner.
South Africa, known as Bafana Bafana, had suffered a disappointing exit in the semi-finals at the hands of Nigeria. However, they showed resilience in the third-place play-off against DR Congo. The Leopards had several good chances to score throughout the match, with players like Chancel Mbemba and Yoanee Wissa squandering opportunities.
Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams emerged as the hero for South Africa once again, replicating his heroic performance in the quarter-finals against Cape Verde. Despite South Africa missing their first penalty in the shootout, Williams made two crucial saves, enabling them to claim third place. Mbemba, who could have sealed the victory for DR Congo, saw his shot saved by Williams, leading to a sudden-death format. In the end, Bafana Bafana emerged victorious.
South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, praised the team’s fighting spirit and determination, despite their exhaustion. He acknowledged that the players were fatigued due to the team’s demanding schedule but commended their relentless efforts until the last second of the game.
The match showcased DR Congo’s dominance in terms of possession and chances created. Silas Katompa and Simon Banza had clear opportunities to score but failed to find the back of the net. Meanwhile, substitute Fiston Mayele also missed a chance to secure victory for DR Congo in the dying minutes of the game.
Broos acknowledged that DR Congo had outperformed his team and had more opportunities to score. However, he expressed pride in his players’ fighting spirit and believed they deserved the victory.
South Africa’s tiredness was evident as they made only three changes to their lineup, while DR Congo made nine changes, providing an opportunity for their reserves to feature in the match.
The Africa Cup of Nations will culminate in the final match between hosts Ivory Coast and Nigeria, which will be held in Abidjan on Sunday (today). The tournament has been filled with drama and excitement, and the battle for the continental title promises to be a thrilling contest.