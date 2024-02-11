South Africa Clinches Third Place At AFCON With Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory

4 minutes ago Sun, 11 Feb 2024 04:38:01 GMT

South Africa secured third place at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in a thrilling penalty shootout. The match, held at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in the Ivory Coast, ended in a goalless draw, leading to a dramatic shootout to determine the winner.

South Africa, known as Bafana Bafana, had suffered a disappointing exit in the semi-finals at the hands of Nigeria. However, they showed resilience in the third-place play-off against DR Congo. The Leopards had several good chances to score throughout the match, with players like Chancel Mbemba and Yoanee Wissa squandering opportunities.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams emerged as the hero for South Africa once again, replicating his heroic performance in the quarter-finals against Cape Verde. Despite South Africa missing their first penalty in the shootout, Williams made two crucial saves, enabling them to claim third place. Mbemba, who could have sealed the victory for DR Congo, saw his shot saved by Williams, leading to a sudden-death format. In the end, Bafana Bafana emerged victorious.

Feedback