Premier League Update: Liverpool Holds Top Spot As Manchester City Chases With A Game In Hand

Fulham secured a victory against Bournemouth with a score of 3-1.

Tottenham won against Brighton with a score of 2-1.

Luton Town was defeated by Sheffield United, with the final score being 1-3.

Liverpool emerged victorious in their match against Burnley, with a score of 3-1.

Nottingham Forest lost to Newcastle with a score of 2-3.

On Sunday, West Ham suffered a heavy defeat against Arsenal, with a final score of 0-6.

Aston Villa couldn’t secure a win against Manchester United, losing 1-2.

FIXTURES:

The next set of matches will take place on Saturday, February 17.

Brentford vs Liverpool.

Burnley vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Bournemouth

Fulham vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham

Tottenham vs Wolves

The next set of matches will take place on Sunday, February 18.

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Sheffield United will play Brighton.

The next set of matches will take place on Monday, February 19.

Luton Town vs Manchester United

The next set of matches will take place on Tuesday, February 20



Everton vs Crystal Palace

As of now, the top teams in the league are Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa. Liverpool is leading the pack with 54 points, followed closely by Manchester City with 52 points. Arsenal (52), Tottenham (47) and Aston Villa (46) are also performing well and are in the top five. The top four at the end of the season qualify to play in the Uefa Champions League while the fifth will play in the Europa League.

