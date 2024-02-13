Activists Protest Against Teaching Of Shona Language At A School In South Africa

The school has applied to the Department of Education to introduce Shona language instruction.

We spoke with the principal, Mr Nkabinde, who claims he hasn’t applied for Shona instruction, but our information suggests that the SGB chairperson, who is Zimbabwean, is working with the department to introduce Shona.

This is a public school. Shona is not part of the curriculum. We understand that the department is considering this proposal.

We’re here to express our anger and dissatisfaction with what they’re trying to impose on our communities.

There are South African parents with young children who are unable to enrol in our schools because children of foreign nationals have been admitted.

Our members will conduct door-to-door visits here to determine if any parent has been rejected from the school so that we can admit their child here.

The principal should replace a Zimbabwean with a South African.