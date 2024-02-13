Carter Center Issues Final Report On 2023 Zimbabwean Harmonised Elections

It said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) lacked independence and transparency, undermining the credibility of the process.

ZEC failed to avail critical election information, including the final voters’ roll and list of polling stations to stakeholders.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

According to the Carter Center, only a few electoral reforms were enacted before the election, while laws restricting freedoms of speech, movement, and association increased political tensions and polarization among the electorate and intimidated civil society groups leading up to election day.

It noted that despite election day being largely peaceful and administered well by polling officers, extensive voting delays caused by ballot shortages in several constituencies, including in some urban wards considered to be opposition strongholds, likely affected voter turnout.

In the report, the Carter Center offers recommendations to the Zimbabwean government to help bring its electoral processes closer in line with international standards for democratic elections.

These include the removal of repressive laws such as the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act and the Patriotic Act, as well as the Private Voluntary Organisations legislation.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment