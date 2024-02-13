"Ghost" Sparks Stampede At A School In Chitungwiza
A Grade Four learner at Mberi Primary School in Zengeza, Chitungwiza was injured as the children were fleeing from what they thought was a “ghost”.
The object, which learners claim was in the form of a woman, was allegedly spotted seated on the table.
Learners from Grade 4 Yellow ran away in terror and one of the learners ended up being taken to a clinic after she was injured in the stampede.
According to H-Metro, parents and guardians gathered to collect their children, with one parent being arrested when police intervened. Said one parent:
There should be something frightening our children at school.
They were disturbed after a shadow-like image, in the form of a woman, was spotted seated on the table forcing both the teacher and children to flee from the classroom.
Nothing was seen after other teachers and students gathered to see where the shadowy figure was spotted.
Nhasi vana vatizazve muclass iyoyo kusvikira headmaster Jena vadaidza vakuru vavo.
We strongly suspect that one of the staff members dabbles in Satanism.
Officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education were informed and district education officials, led by one only identified as Kureva, visited the school. Said Kureva:
We came to collect information about the case and we are yet to compile a report and submit it to the authorities.
I am not in a position to comment, it is best to check with the Ministry later after we submit our report.
Cases of suspected Satanism in Zimbabwe’s schools are common and authorities have seemingly failed to find a lasting solution to prevent the disruption of lessons by such occurrences.
More: Pindula News