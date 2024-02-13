"Ghost" Sparks Stampede At A School In Chitungwiza

6 minutes ago Tue, 13 Feb 2024 07:15:14 GMT

A Grade Four learner at Mberi Primary School in Zengeza, Chitungwiza was injured as the children were fleeing from what they thought was a “ghost”.

The object, which learners claim was in the form of a woman, was allegedly spotted seated on the table.

Learners from Grade 4 Yellow ran away in terror and one of the learners ended up being taken to a clinic after she was injured in the stampede.

