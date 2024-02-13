Invictus Sends Muzarabani Gas Samples To United States For Laboratory Analysis

Following the two gas discoveries from the Upper and Lower Angwa reservoirs in recently completed Mukuyu-2 / ST1 drilling campaign, the downhole gas samples acquired have completed export procedures and are due to arrive in the United States for analysis at the end of this week.

Initial analysis is anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks following which the Company will provide the results as soon as available.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

In December 2023, the oil and gas firm announced a second gas discovery at its Cabora Bassa project in Zimbabwe.

The discovery was made at the Mukuyu-2 well, which is located approximately 6.8 kilometres northeast of the Mukuyu-1 well. The Mukuyu-2 well was drilled using the Exalo Rig 202.

Invictus said during the drilling process, the Mukuyu-2 sidetrack well reached a total depth of 3,360 meters above the interval.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment