Magistrates Court Defers Ruling On Sikhala
A Harare magistrate will deliver the ruling on former Member of Parliament Job Sikhala’s case of publishing falsehoods on social media on 15 February, reported NewsDay.
Sikhala and his lawyer Harrison Nkomo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for a pre-sentencing hearing on Monday, 12 February.
Sikhala was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for allegedly communicating falsehoods last week on Wednesday.
He is accused of posting a Facebook message alleging that a junior police officer struck and killed a baby with a baton in central Harare in 2021.
Sikhala is denying the charge, and his lawyer Nkomo argued that his client was being charged under a non-existent law.
The former Zengeza West MP was recently slapped with a two-year suspended jail sentence for inciting public violence.
Prior to the sentencing, Sikhala had spent 595 days in pre-trial detention after he was denied bail several times.
