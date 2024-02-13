Magistrates Court Defers Ruling On Sikhala

8 minutes ago Tue, 13 Feb 2024 06:50:16 GMT

A Harare magistrate will deliver the ruling on former Member of Parliament Job Sikhala’s case of publishing falsehoods on social media on 15 February, reported NewsDay.

Sikhala and his lawyer Harrison Nkomo appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court for a pre-sentencing hearing on Monday, 12 February.

Sikhala was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for allegedly communicating falsehoods last week on Wednesday.

