South Africa Deploys Troops To Eastern DRC

The employment will cover the period from 15 December 2023 to 15 December 2024 and it was authorized in accordance with the provisions of section 201(2) (c) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

The budgeted expenditure to be incurred for the employment amounts to just over R2 billion. This expenditure will not impact provisions for the defence force’s regular maintenance and emergency repairs.

Usanetseke neNetOne airtime.



Baya *405# utenge neEcoCash

The obligation to contribute troops to the SADC mission in the DRC is borne by all SADC member states.

Thousands of people are fleeing violence in eastern DRC as fighting intensifies between the Congolese army and the M23 armed group.

Reports suggest that fighters surrounded the strategic town of Sake on Wednesday, a crucial step before reaching Goma, the capital of North Kivu.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment